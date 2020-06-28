Newcastle United fans react to what Steve Bruce has said about takeover

With the Newcastle United takeover saga heading into 14th week, it is still everyone’s guess when the Premier League will deliver their verdict.

Ahead of Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash against Manchester City, Steve Bruce has urged the Premier League to put the Newcastle takeover saga to bed, and that too at the earliest.

If the £300m takeover deal goes through, Newcastle could become one of the richest clubs in the world. And it’s natural that the fans are getting excited with such thoughts.

However, after 14 weeks, the Premier League are yet to make a decision on whether the Middle East consortium have passed or failed the owner’s and director’s tests.

When Bruce was asked to comment on the matter, he said – “Like all of us, these decisions have to be made, it just seems to now becoming tedious.

“It’s the same thing, a Press conference every two days, (some saying) it’s going to be ‘this week’ or ‘in 48 hours’ we need the people who are making the decisions to make it, and be quick about it.”

The Magpies owner Mike Ashley is yet to comment on the situation.

As of now, Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been made, which is non-refundable.