Newcastle United fans react to Valentino Lazaro transfer link

18 January, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking Twitter to react to reports linking their club with a move for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro this month.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Newcastle are closing in on an £18m-deal for the Inter Milan winger. Steve Bruce has been given the green light to sign the 23-year-old Austrian international who has struggled under Antonio Conte this season.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million), but has failed to nail down a regular place at the San Siro this season. Inter Milan are looking to offload him on loan this month.

Lazaro is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play across the pitch, and can also operate centrally.

Newcastle badly need reinforcement in their forward department this month following the injury to Dwight Gayle. In Italy, there have been reports that the player is getting ready to say goodbye to his Inter teammates.

Many Newcastle fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

