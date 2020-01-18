Newcastle United fans react to Valentino Lazaro transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking Twitter to react to reports linking their club with a move for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro this month.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Newcastle are closing in on an £18m-deal for the Inter Milan winger. Steve Bruce has been given the green light to sign the 23-year-old Austrian international who has struggled under Antonio Conte this season.
The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million), but has failed to nail down a regular place at the San Siro this season. Inter Milan are looking to offload him on loan this month.
Lazaro is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play across the pitch, and can also operate centrally.
Newcastle badly need reinforcement in their forward department this month following the injury to Dwight Gayle. In Italy, there have been reports that the player is getting ready to say goodbye to his Inter teammates.
Many Newcastle fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Ah yes a winger, that position were desperate to strengthen
— david rogan (@rogie91) January 18, 2020
Would be a quality signing, but we still need a striker…
— lucas1337 (@30kglucas) January 18, 2020
He’s a good player 😁
— ZMWSP (@SabeloSabby) January 18, 2020
Lazaro would be a good signing. Better as a winger (would be an upgrade on Atsu/using Joelinton/Muto out wide imo) but also more dynamic than Willems and Manquillo at wingback.
Seen a lot of him for Austria, so a loan deal with option to buy would be good business.
— Tim Armitage (@FussballTim_) January 17, 2020
Personally think Lazaro would definitely be seen as a wing-back to give us balance (in an attacking sense) down our right.
Ritchie / Willems have quality down left but Yedlin or Manquillo don’t look that comfortable / capable when they break into the final third.
— NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) January 17, 2020
I personally would prefer Lookman to Bowen but either one would improve our squad! Lazaro is a very good player too a definite upgrade to Atsu! Even though I’ve been impressed with a few of Atsu’s performances this year!
— J89 (@Jipenfold89) January 17, 2020