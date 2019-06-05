Newcastle United fans react to the release of Mohamed Diame

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame is set to leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the month.
Newcastle United has confirmed its list of players leaving the club following the 2018/19 @premierleague season.
Full story: https://t.co/88rdxj467l #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QpQpmXxoQf
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2019
The 31-year-old arrived on Tyneside from Hull City in the summer 2016, giving up the chance to return to the Premier League with the Tigers despite scoring the only goal in their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield Wednesday.
Diame helped Newcastle to promotion at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, scoring thrice in 37 league games and has helped keep them up in the last two seasons, featuring in 60 Premier League games.
The former Senegal international has been in England since the summer of 2009 after leaving Rayo Vallecano for Wigan Athletic, and he has spent eight seasons in the top-flight where he also represented West Ham United.
A prospective £350 million takeover means Newcastle will look to overhaul the squad this summer once there is change of ownership, and players like Diame were always going to be released once their contracts expired nonetheless.
The Toon Army continue to react to Mo’s departure, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
Good bye mo
— Luca (@LucaBuzzzeo) June 5, 2019
Loads of time for Mo Diame. Struggled for form at times but, when he got going, he was a real player. His partnership with Shelvey was superb towards the back end of the last season.
— Mathew Whittaker (@MatWhittaker20) June 5, 2019
Wow, really shocked to see Diame leaving. He’s been solid for us in midfield https://t.co/lvU72TG9dz
— NUFC Banter (@NUFC_Banter) June 5, 2019
Actually gutted to see Mo Diame leave, I’ll be even more gutted to see Isaac Hayden leave… I never thought I’d say that after Cardiff away. #NUFC
— Graeme Bell (@GraemeBell_NUFC) June 5, 2019
Mo Diame was a unit in the middle of the park. Would have loved to see him play more this season! #ThankYouMo
— Toon Talk (@ToonTalk6) June 5, 2019
If a takeover happens this is a good move… despite his good service.
If it doesn’t go ahead and we’ve a budget of 2p; we’ve big boots to fill and no money to do it.
Very, very #nufc this one.
— Harry Phipps-Clark (@PhippsClark) June 5, 2019
That’s a shame, good squad player.
— Natasha 🏳️🌈 (@NatashaNUFC) June 5, 2019
That is foolish.
— thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) June 5, 2019