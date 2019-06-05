Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to the release of Mohamed Diame

5 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame is set to leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the month.

The 31-year-old arrived on Tyneside from Hull City in the summer 2016, giving up the chance to return to the Premier League with the Tigers despite scoring the only goal in their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Diame helped Newcastle to promotion at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, scoring thrice in 37 league games and has helped keep them up in the last two seasons, featuring in 60 Premier League games.

The former Senegal international has been in England since the summer of 2009 after leaving Rayo Vallecano for Wigan Athletic, and he has spent eight seasons in the top-flight where he also represented West Ham United.

A prospective £350 million takeover means Newcastle will look to overhaul the squad this summer once there is change of ownership, and players like Diame were always going to be released once their contracts expired nonetheless.

The Toon Army continue to react to Mo’s departure, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

