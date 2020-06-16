Newcastle United fans react to takeover update from Forbes

Mike Ashley

It’s been over two months since the takeover deal was agreed between Mike Ashley and the potential owners, but the delay in the Newcastle United takeover process is creating confusion as more information is coming out in the media.

Despite agreeing a £300m deal back in April with Mike Ashley, the would-be owners, like everyone else, is under dark whether the move will at all be sanctioned by the Premier League.


The would-be new owners are pretty relaxed about the situation. They have answered all the questions asked by the Premier League, and have submitted all documents. However, the issues of human rights and piracy remain a major stumbling block.

The potential new owners – the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners – have already paid a part-payment in the region of £17m which is non-refundable.

According to reports from Forbes, a meeting was arranged involving the owners and directors of the Premier League to vote on Newcastle’s proposed Saudi-backed takeover.

The article also carried quotes from an executive at a ‘top Premier League team’, who compared the vote to a ‘flip of a coin’. However, it is expected that the final verdict will be delivered this week.

Many Newcastle United fans mocked the report on Twitter while there are others who are getting pessimistic about the deal. Newcastle fans don’t seem too pleased with the delay in the takeover process, and their frustration is clearly evident. Here are some of the selected tweets: