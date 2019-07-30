Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce’s latest comments

30 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been left angry after Steve Bruce’s comments about them last night on radio station TalkSPORT.

Bruce took charge of Newcastle in place of Rafael Benitez, and is yet to win over the Magpies fans.

The former Hull City boss has claimed that he doesn’t believe that Newcastle fans would boycott their Premier League opening match against Arsenal.

Newcastle will face the Gunners on the opening day of the 2018/19 season, and the Magpies supporters have threatened not to attend St James’ Park on the opening day following the departure of fan favourite Rafael Benitez.

However, Bruce is convinced that Newcastle fans will not take that drastic step and that the stadium will be packed on the opening day against Arsenal.

“One thing I do know is that the Newcastle fans will be there cheering their team like no other set of supporters can do when the season starts,” he told TalkSPORT.

“There’s been talk of a boycott but I firmly believe they will stand by their team.”

However, many Newcastle fans didn’t like the comment, and vented their frustration on social networking site Twitter. Some fans believe that Bruce is a ‘yes man’ of owner Mike Ashley and that has stepped the line.

Bruce is not a popular appointment at the Tyneside club and his latest comments will only distance him from the fan base.

Newcastle United have one of the most loyal fans in the world, and Bruce will require their wholehearted support if they are to enjoy a decent campaign.

To be fair, Bruce has handled the media briefings positively so far, but his latest comments have surely angered the loyal Newcastle fan base.

