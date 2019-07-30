Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce’s latest comments

Newcastle United have been left angry after Steve Bruce’s comments about them last night on radio station TalkSPORT.
Bruce took charge of Newcastle in place of Rafael Benitez, and is yet to win over the Magpies fans.
The former Hull City boss has claimed that he doesn’t believe that Newcastle fans would boycott their Premier League opening match against Arsenal.
Newcastle will face the Gunners on the opening day of the 2018/19 season, and the Magpies supporters have threatened not to attend St James’ Park on the opening day following the departure of fan favourite Rafael Benitez.
However, Bruce is convinced that Newcastle fans will not take that drastic step and that the stadium will be packed on the opening day against Arsenal.
“One thing I do know is that the Newcastle fans will be there cheering their team like no other set of supporters can do when the season starts,” he told TalkSPORT.
“There’s been talk of a boycott but I firmly believe they will stand by their team.”
However, many Newcastle fans didn’t like the comment, and vented their frustration on social networking site Twitter. Some fans believe that Bruce is a ‘yes man’ of owner Mike Ashley and that has stepped the line.
He hasn’t got a clue, talking to the media like he has the respect of Rafa. He is the ultimate patsy speaking Keith Bishops lines like his own
— Aaron (@uhugl3w) July 29, 2019
Clown
— Lee Shearer (@Popadomsanddips) July 29, 2019
Nope. 3 season tickets not renewed here. And even if that’s the extent of the protest against Ashley at least I’m doing something
Enough. Not a penny more to a man who has ripped the heart out of this club. I mean, even selling the only land we had to extend the ground on. Thief
— NUFC.org (@NUFC_org) July 29, 2019
Shows that like Ashley he thinks the fans don’t have the balls to stay away. Bruce is part of the problem. The latest yes man mouthpiece.
— Jason Miller (@rough_justice76) July 29, 2019
This idiot is as bad as Pardew, Carver and McLaren. If not worse. Sooner Ashley gets out of our club the better. Any football man with a vision will get rid of this joke of a coaching team Ashley has put together again. Not coming back until they are all gone.
— TMW (@TilehurstsOwn) July 29, 2019
No we won’t don’t get our loyalty mixed up with stupid! This is not our club anymore it’s dying
— Stewart Hunter (@HunterHotdog10) July 29, 2019
No you don’t and please don’t tell me what to do 😒 my cheering days are over for the time being#BoycottArsenal #EnoughIsEnough #AshleyOut
— Patricia (@Patrici41233130) July 29, 2019
Bruce is not a popular appointment at the Tyneside club and his latest comments will only distance him from the fan base.
Newcastle United have one of the most loyal fans in the world, and Bruce will require their wholehearted support if they are to enjoy a decent campaign.
To be fair, Bruce has handled the media briefings positively so far, but his latest comments have surely angered the loyal Newcastle fan base.