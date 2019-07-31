Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce’s latest comments on transfer plans

Newcastle United have signed three players this summer of which club-record signing Joelinton is the one with whom the Magpies fans can really get excited about.
The other two signings – Kyle Scott and Jake Turner – are likely to be thrown into the Under-23 side. Both have great potential and are players for the future.
With just a week left for the transfer window to slam shut, Newcastle fans are getting anxious about whether the Magpies can bring in more new faces.
Steve Bruce, who earlier said that he is not the right person to answer transfer related questions, has said that he is quite confident of signing more players.
Many Newcastle fans, however, are not convinced with Bruce’s latest comments. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Supporting this club is actual mental torture
— Dell ◻️◼️ (@agbnufc) July 30, 2019
And right there is the reason Rafa was moved out and Bruce was brought in…
Bruce QUIETLY confident signings will “get over the line”
Rafa VOCALLY telling them & the world that they are doing things wrong & therefore no1 will be “getting over that line”
— Lefteris (@LefterisToon) July 30, 2019
Unfortunately Steve it’s not up to you Ashley out
— Alan Jones (@jonesyall3) July 31, 2019
No chance of any more players as the budget went on joelinton. 30 mill for perez plus joselu sales made up the rest. Yet people still think ashley put his hand in his pocket 😂😂
— Steve Killian (@Steve_Killian1) July 30, 2019
Quietly confident, We are going backwards again, as everybody else leaps and bounds ahead of us, with a world class manager we JUST avoided relegation….with Bruce, who has nowhere near that amount of talent, with the same squad…we are DOOMED to relegation…unbelievable
— Graeme Napier (@NapierGraeme) July 30, 2019
“Quietly” being the key word here, implies that hes unsure of or doesn’t expect anything to get done, understandable with how close to the window shutting we are now
— David J G (@DavidJG00615083) July 30, 2019
‘Quietly confident’ means no more signings,
— Omar Abdalla (@OmarAbdalla5) July 31, 2019
Getting less confident by the day. I’m sure we’ve just blown our full budget on 1 player. No wonder Rafa was against it..
— Dom. (@DomCottle) July 31, 2019
Newcastle need to bolster their squad this summer, and merely signing one striker won’t solve their problem. They need quality players in several departments and it remains to be seen whether Bruce can sign more players in such a short time.