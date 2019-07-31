Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce’s latest comments on transfer plans

31 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United have signed three players this summer of which club-record signing Joelinton is the one with whom the Magpies fans can really get excited about.

The other two signings – Kyle Scott and Jake Turner – are likely to be thrown into the Under-23 side. Both have great potential and are players for the future.

With just a week left for the transfer window to slam shut, Newcastle fans are getting anxious about whether the Magpies can bring in more new faces.

Steve Bruce, who earlier said that he is not the right person to answer transfer related questions, has said that he is quite confident of signing more players.

Many Newcastle fans, however, are not convinced with Bruce’s latest comments. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Newcastle need to bolster their squad this summer, and merely signing one striker won’t solve their problem. They need quality players in several departments and it remains to be seen whether Bruce can sign more players in such a short time.

