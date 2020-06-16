Newcastle United fans react to Richard Masters’ comments on WTO report

The Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has commented on the World Trade Organization report ruling that Saudi Arabia was behind pirate satellite TV beoutQ.

The station illegally broadcast sporting events, including Premier League games, and WTO’s 125-page document says there is enough comprehensive evidence that beoutQ was promoted and supported by Saudi.





It also ruled that the Kingdom is in breach of their obligations under international law, and Masters has reacted thus:

“We take piracy very seriously. We stand by what we said in the past. In relation to takeovers, I can’t say anything about the substance or timing.”

on today’s WTO report/impact on proposed NUFC takeover: “We take piracy very seriously. We stand by what we said in the past. In relation to takeovers, I can’t say anything about the substance or timing.” #NUFCTakeover — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 16, 2020

The Premier League chief’s constant refusal to comment on the Newcastle takeover has left a lot of Magpies fans frustrated, and here is how some of them reacted to his latest anti-piracy claims on Twitter:

Without a doubt, the WTO ruling will further complicate the £300 million takeover bid of the St. James’ Park outfit by the Public Investment Fund, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League will approve it after two months of assessment.