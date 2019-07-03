Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to reports that the club want Roberto Martinez to replace Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United fans react to reports that the club want Roberto Martinez to replace Rafa Benitez

3 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours
Roberto Martinez

According to The Sun, Newcastle United want Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez to replace the departed Rafa Benitez.

The 45-year-old led the Red Devils to third-place at the World Cup last summer, but the Magpies want him for his Premier League experience having made a name for himself with Everton, Swansea and Wigan Athletic.

Martinez helped the Goodison Park outfit to a fifth-placed while also improving a lot of their players, and did win the F.A Cup with Wigan six years ago.

Nevertheless, a lot of Newcastle fans aren’t keen on him, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports linking him with succeeding Benitez on Twitter:

The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover talk, but fans fear appointing a new boss means the reported £350 million takeover bid from Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Bin Zayed Group has fallen through.

Convincing Martinez to leave Belgium for Newcastle could prove difficult for owner Mike Ashley, and it will be interesting to see who will succeed Benitez at Saint James’ Park.

Report: Lille winger Nicolas Pepe wants to speak with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before deciding his next club

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye