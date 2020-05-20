Newcastle United fans react to reports that Lille’s Sporting Director Luis Campos has turned down an astronomical offer from the club

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to L’Equipe, Lille’s Sporting Director Luis Campos has turned down an astronomical offer from Newcastle United, but did inform them that he might be able to make recommendations to them via his Scoutly company, provided Lille President Gerard Lopez permits.

Would-be Magpies owners are keen to make the Portuguese the club’s director of football post-takeover, but he has no intention of leaving Lille despite formally asking to leave on Monday, and he is rather seeking for the club to make changes to the internal hierarchy.

Campos is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, with reports last night claiming that he is set to join Jose Mourinho at the North London club.

It remains to be seen where the recruitment guru will be next season, but Newcastle might have to look elsewhere for a sporting director, and former Valencia director of football Pablo Longoria could still remain an option.

Here is how some Toons fans on Twitter have reacted to L’Equipe’s claims that Campos has turned down the club’s offer:

While Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund haven’t completed the proposed £300 million takeover of Newcastle, they aren’t waiting for an official confirmation before making plans about the club’s future, and a Sporting Director remains top of their plans.

Offering Campos a huge offer means that they remain confident about owning the Magpies, and the takeover is expected to go through before the end of this month.