Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to reports that Isaac Hayden could rule out planned summer exit

Newcastle United fans react to reports that Isaac Hayden could rule out planned summer exit

23 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Daily and Sunday Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could remain at the club despite earlier expressing interest to leave this summer.

The 24-year-old was keen to leave Tyneside this summer in order to move closer to his family and also play more regularly.

However, it seems Hayden has made a U-turn and is now set to remain at Newcastle going forward.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been with the Magpies since 2016 and has established himself as one of their key players after featuring in 84 league games since arriving.

Hayden was brilliant for the Toons last term, especially in the second-half of the campaign, and a lot of fans are happy with the potential of him staying behind.

Here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Hayden staying behind will be a huge boost for boss Steve Bruce, and Newcastle could do with such a quality player given their lack of options in the middle of the park.

Opinion: Rangers should try to sign Grady Diangana from West Ham on loan

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye