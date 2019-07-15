Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to reports that former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to undergo a medical and complete move in the coming hours

Newcastle United fans react to reports that former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to undergo a medical and complete move in the coming hours

15 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Free agent and former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is said to be closing on a Newcastle United move, as he is set to undergo a medical very soon.

The U.S.A youth international left Stamford Bridge last month after his contract expired, and former Toons boss Rafa Benitez was keen to secure his services before he left for China.

Newcastle are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing this summer, and they are still without a manager, although Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Bruce is expected to succeed the Spaniard.

Scott couldn’t break into Chelsea’s star-studded first team, making just a senior team appearance for them – coming off the bench in a win over Hull in the FA Cup last season – despite spending 11 years on their books.

The 21-year-old is unknown to a lot of Geordies, but quite a few have responded to the reports linking him with a Newcastle move, and here is how they reacted on Twitter:

Scott spent the second-half of the season on loan in Holland with Telstar, featuring for their senior and youth teams.

The versatile midfielder helped Chelsea to the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League twice, and could be a hit with Newcastle given his huge potential.

Opinion: Leeds should join Fulham in the race to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye