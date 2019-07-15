Newcastle United fans react to reports that former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to undergo a medical and complete move in the coming hours

Free agent and former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is said to be closing on a Newcastle United move, as he is set to undergo a medical very soon.
The U.S.A youth international left Stamford Bridge last month after his contract expired, and former Toons boss Rafa Benitez was keen to secure his services before he left for China.
Newcastle are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing this summer, and they are still without a manager, although Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Bruce is expected to succeed the Spaniard.
Scott couldn’t break into Chelsea’s star-studded first team, making just a senior team appearance for them – coming off the bench in a win over Hull in the FA Cup last season – despite spending 11 years on their books.
The 21-year-old is unknown to a lot of Geordies, but quite a few have responded to the reports linking him with a Newcastle move, and here is how they reacted on Twitter:
Bit of a shame I think, Kyle’s been with the club for so long. You can’t slate the system we have though, may not make it the bridge but will hack it at most clubs across the country
— Daniel (@theoneDAN90) July 13, 2019
World beater.
— Trevor Cameron (@Trevor12Cameron) July 14, 2019
He looks decent mate, from what I’ve seen. Still tho it’s no good enough this late in the window
— KING KIE (@kingkie1994) July 14, 2019
The signing of Kyle Scott is a pretty tidy bit of business (if it happens!) – but it says more about the position the club is in than it does the player himself. No money spent yet, and £30m made on the sale of last seasons second top scorer. Just makes you wonder. #NUFC
— Adam (@AdamBeckett09) July 14, 2019
Not sure to be honest been playing in the Dutch league I think, think most Chelsea youngsters are good
— DavidBaty-81 (@vomero81) July 14, 2019
Longstaff replacement…
— NUFC1982 (@NUFC19822) July 13, 2019
He’s alright, good passer and dribbler but he’s really small and lacks strength
— Pys (@CFCPys) July 13, 2019
Scott spent the second-half of the season on loan in Holland with Telstar, featuring for their senior and youth teams.
The versatile midfielder helped Chelsea to the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League twice, and could be a hit with Newcastle given his huge potential.