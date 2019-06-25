Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to reports that Claudio Ranieri is keen to succeed Rafa Benitez

25 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Sky Sports, Claudio Ranieri is interested in replacing Rafael Benitez as Newcastle United manager.

The Italian recently left AS Roma after a short stint in charge of the Serie A side, and he is now looking to return to England.

Ranieri, who famously led Leicester City to an unlikely Premier League title in 2015-16, struggled at Fulham last season, lasting only three months in charge and winning just three of his 17 matches in charge.

Having also once managed Chelsea, the 67-year-old reckons he has what it takes to take Newcastle forward.

The Magpies and Benitez have parted ways after three years due to owner Mike Ashley’s lack of support, and the search for a replacement is already underway with time slowly ticking away ahead of next season.

Newcastle are in the middle of a £350 million takeover talks with the Bin Zayed Group, but they are going ahead with plans to appoint a new manager, and some fans are already fearing that negotiations could fall through again.

Ranieri’s interest in the Saint James’ Park outfit job continues to divide opinion for so many reasons, and here is how some Newcastle fans on Twitter reacted to the news:

