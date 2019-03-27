Newcastle United fans react to reports on Jonjo Shelvey’s future

Newcastle United fans are divided in their opinions on social networking site Twitter about whether the club should keep or sell star midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in the summer transfer window.
The Chronicle reported yesterday that West Ham are ready to reignite their interest in the Newcastle midfielder when the transfer window reopens in the summer.
The Hammers were keen to sign the 27-year-old during the January transfer window, but the Magpies blocked the move for him.
However, Shelvey has slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park and this time the club could change their stance on him if the offer is right. It has been reported that an offer in the region of £20m is on the table for the former Liverpool midfielder.
Newcastle are aiming to bring in fresh blood in the midfield areas, and chances are high that Shelvey could be offloaded.
Shelvey has made eight Premier League starts this season, and another five appearances have come from the bench. Here are some of the best reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:
Agree cant judge Shelvey this year due to injury but last season it took him until the second half for him to actually show some performances. He has got to start beig more consistent
— Boetie (@BruceScott93) March 26, 2019
Trouble is …. the money won’t go to @NUFC
— Christine Hearne (@christinesusanh) March 26, 2019
Snatch their hands off!!!
— Cloggsy Goodwin (@cloggsy71) March 26, 2019
Keep 100%. Best CM we have
— Ian Bell (@bellianaire) March 26, 2019
Would really hate to see him go.
— Ms. L H (@exspygirl) March 26, 2019
If I trusted them to let Rafa have the full 20million I’d say let him go
— The Real Mikael (@therealmikael) March 26, 2019
Sell up
— chez (@Chez261984) March 26, 2019
I can’t believe how stupid these fans are who say we should sell up. He is 100% our best player on his day, he’s been injured for a while and suddenly everyone forgets how good he is.
— Kieran (@kieranross_9) March 26, 2019