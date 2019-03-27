Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle United fans react to reports on Jonjo Shelvey’s future

27 March, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Newcastle United fans are divided in their opinions on social networking site Twitter about whether the club should keep or sell star midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in the summer transfer window.

The Chronicle reported yesterday that West Ham are ready to reignite their interest in the Newcastle midfielder when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Hammers were keen to sign the 27-year-old during the January transfer window, but the Magpies blocked the move for him.

However, Shelvey has slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park and this time the club could change their stance on him if the offer is right. It has been reported that an offer in the region of £20m is on the table for the former Liverpool midfielder.

Newcastle are aiming to bring in fresh blood in the midfield areas, and chances are high that Shelvey could be offloaded.

Shelvey has made eight Premier League starts this season, and another five appearances have come from the bench. Here are some of the best reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:

