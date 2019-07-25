Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Philipp Max transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Philipp Max transfer link

25 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Magpies are showing interest in signing Philipp Max from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle have been presented the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old left-back, who is valued at around £18 million.

Signing a left-back has been a priority for the Magpies this summer, and Max has reportedly been ‘pushed forward’ to the Tyneside club as a potential option.

Max is an attacking-minded full-back who provides pace on the flanks. Many Newcastle fans hvae urged the club to sign him at the earliest. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Max scored four goals and provided two assists for the Bundesliga side last season. What should attract Steve Bruce is his versatility as he can also play in the left-sided midfield as also in the left-wing position.

Newcastle should definitely make a bold move for the defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can negotiate a good deal and lower the asking price.

Aston Villa fans react as club agree fee for Marvelous Nakamba
Report: Wolves close to reaching agreement for Patrick Cutrone

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com