Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Paco Alcacer transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Paco Alcacer transfer link

26 January, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours
Newcastle Paco Alcacer

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Spanish striker Paco Alcacer in the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce has stressed the need to bolster his attacking options in January and Newcastle have earmarked Alcacer as a potential option for them.

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United are hopeful of beating Valencia in the race to sign Alcacer. Here are some of the best reactions from the Magpies fans on Twitter:

The report claims that the Magpies are in talks with Dortmund to sign the striker on loan this month. Newcastle are also willing to discuss a permanent £25million move for Alcacer in the summer.

The former Barcelona striker wants to play regularly to boost his chances of making the squad for the Euro 2020 finals and therefore a move to St James’ Park cannot be completely ruled out.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions this season. However, the arrival of Erling Haaland in January has pushed him closer to the exit door.

Report: Leeds United interested in Luke Freeman
Report: Tottenham have 'established contact' with AC Milan to sign Krzysztof Piatek

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com