Newcastle United fans react to Paco Alcacer transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Spanish striker Paco Alcacer in the January transfer window.
Steve Bruce has stressed the need to bolster his attacking options in January and Newcastle have earmarked Alcacer as a potential option for them.
According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United are hopeful of beating Valencia in the race to sign Alcacer. Here are some of the best reactions from the Magpies fans on Twitter:
23 in 37 for Dortmund mate. He’s class.
As much as I kept saying we should have gone for him, now it’s rumoured we are I can’t see it happening I don’t mind loans to temp push us but the obligation to buy n dortmund havin haaland makes it interesting but still his wages are too high n were not ambitious enough
Would be nice if it was true, where’s all this money coming from all of a sudden. If we sign him up, our two loan players, with option to buy comes to 45million.
What a signing that would be. Now it’s out though he will have bigger clubs in for him. 😔. Exactly what we need though at the toon.
This would be whopper, he knows where the goal is and has the ability to be absolutely class. 🤞🤞🤞🤞
He’s a great player. I wud love to see him playing for us
The report claims that the Magpies are in talks with Dortmund to sign the striker on loan this month. Newcastle are also willing to discuss a permanent £25million move for Alcacer in the summer.
The former Barcelona striker wants to play regularly to boost his chances of making the squad for the Euro 2020 finals and therefore a move to St James’ Park cannot be completely ruled out.
The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions this season. However, the arrival of Erling Haaland in January has pushed him closer to the exit door.