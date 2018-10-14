Newcastle United fans react to Oliver Burke transfer link

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (14/10; page 61), Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch West Brom attacker Oliver Burke.
The report claims that both the clubs sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in their recent Checkatrade Trophy clash with Blackpool, where Burke chipped in with an assist in the 2-1 win.
Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss whether the club should make a move for him in January.
Might as well add more championship players, to get ready for next season. 🤷♂️
— GOODLAUGH (@G00DLAUGH) October 14, 2018
15 million they signed him for and doesn’t get game
— Darren Wood (@DWO1985) October 14, 2018
We won’t sign him anyway. Couldn’t afford him.
— Alan Lennox (@AlanLennox_) October 14, 2018
Its a decent centre forward we need you know someone who scores goals like what football is all about no point in having a great winger if the strikers are crap
— Lionnotasheep (@AlfRed36915883) October 14, 2018
Why you surprised, hes done nothing, looks a waste of money,
— Peter (@Peteroreilly79) October 14, 2018
Ambitious
— David Singleton (@mindblower46) October 14, 2018
Burke joined The Hawthorns for £15 million last summer. He became the club’s most expensive signing but his time with the Baggies has been disappointing.
He has made just one substitute appearance in the Championship this season, and West Brom are looking to offload him.
The Baggies are targeting Bradley Dack in January and they are ready to cash in on Burke. He is a player with loads of potential and quality, but given how his career has panned out in recent years, signing him would be a big gamble.