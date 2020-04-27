Newcastle United fans react to Nabil Fekir transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Nabil Fekir.
According to reports from Foot Mercato, the would-be Newcastle United owners are planning a big-money move for the Real Betis playmaker this summer.
The would-be Newcastle United owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are expected to spend big in the transfer market once they complete the £300million takeover.
Although many football experts feel that it won’t be easy for clubs to conduct big-money deals, it has been reported that the potential Newcastle owners are ready to spend around £200m on recruitment and infrastructure.
The Magpies have already been linked with a number of expensive signings, and it seems they are eyeing up a big-money move for Fekir who is one of their priority signings this summer.
Betis are demanding a fee in the region of €50million (£44million) for Fekir. He has been impressive this season for the La Liga side, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 22 games.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
I think this is a more realistic signing and he would be great for us
— James Froggatt (@frogman86) April 27, 2020
Yes please
— Simon (@LittleHenryD) April 27, 2020
Koulibaly, Fekir & Cavani
Imagine those as your first three signings 👀 #nufc
— NUFC HQ (@NUFC_HQ) April 27, 2020
Fekir is the shout
— Tommy Dilfiger (@DOMIN8OR0604) April 27, 2020
Yeah and im batman 😂 no chance we are getting Koulibaly i could see us getting Fekir and Cavani tho
— NuFc For LIFE (@ToonBarmy59) April 26, 2020
Koulibaly is so unrealistic 😂, Fekir is realistic though, top player
— Joe 🇸🇦 (@Joe_C_Nufc) April 26, 2020
Fekir would be brilliant and realistic
— NufcFan (@NufcFan20) April 26, 2020