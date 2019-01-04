Newcastle United fans react to Mario Balotelli transfer link

According to reports from The Mirror, former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli could be set for a return to the Premier League with Newcastle United keen to sign him.
The 28-year-old has been reportedly banished from the Nice training ground because he hasn’t committed his future to the club.
The Italian striker won Premier League title with Manchester City and three Serie A title and one Champions League with Inter Milan, but he has never been able to fully justify his talent.
The report claims that Rafael Benitez is keen to bring him back to England as he looks to bolster his strike department in the January transfer window.
While Balotelli is an enigmatic striker, Newcastle fans would want the club to sign a player who can deliver consistency and show their fighting spirit on the pitch.
The Magpies fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and majority of them do not want the striker to be signed by the club.
😂😂😂😂aye just what we need in a dog fight a lazy striker who causes trouble
— Ethan Bambrough (@Ethan_Bambrough) January 4, 2019
Wouldnt touch him with a bargepole
— Greg O’ Grady (@Peglegmacgreg) January 4, 2019
I’d rather @alanshearer dig his boots out.
— Chris Whild (@whild13) January 4, 2019
Will show Rafa high coaching abilities to get the best out of him
As if though mike would sanction a deal like that even if Rafa did want him
— lordspiceman (@toon7777) January 4, 2019
I’d take him. But there’s no way it’s Gina happen. Would get the fans back inside though
— Bri🤙🏼 (@Bri2889) January 4, 2019
Another mitro🤨？
— lunlunka (@lunlunka1986) January 4, 2019