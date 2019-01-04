Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Mario Balotelli transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Mario Balotelli transfer link

4 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from The Mirror, former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli could be set for a return to the Premier League with Newcastle United keen to sign him.

The 28-year-old has been reportedly banished from the Nice training ground because he hasn’t committed his future to the club.

The Italian striker won Premier League title with Manchester City and three Serie A title and one Champions League with Inter Milan, but he has never been able to fully justify his talent.

The report claims that Rafael Benitez is keen to bring him back to England as he looks to bolster his strike department in the January transfer window.

While Balotelli is an enigmatic striker, Newcastle fans would want the club to sign a player who can deliver consistency and show their fighting spirit on the pitch.

The Magpies fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and majority of them do not want the striker to be signed by the club.

Newcastle fans react to reports linking them with Mbaye Diagne
Leeds fans react to latest update on Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com