Newcastle United fans react to links with Liverpool winger Harry Wilson

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson this summer, and are open to a temporary or permanent move.

The Magpies need to make quality additions to their squad this summer despite already breaking their transfer record having snapped up Brazilian striker Joelinton for £40 million.

The need for reinforcements was highlighted today after they lost to Preston North End in a friendly, and a player of Wilson’s quality can help improve Newcastle’s squad after his impressive performances while on loan at Derby County last season.

The Wales international midfielder scored 18 goals and helped the Championship outfit to the play-offs final.

A lot of Geordies would love to have the Liverpool man at Saint James’ Park next season, and here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:

Magpies’ boss Steve Bruce could do with such a quality addition, and Wilson’s ability to play behind the striker and out wide makes him an exciting option.

However, Aston Villa are also keen on the Welsh youngster, and other suitors could emerge.

The Reds’ academy graduate wants to play regularly next term, and that doesn’t look feasible at Anfield.

Liverpool will decide what to do with him before the transfer window shuts, and Newcastle should hope the decision ends in their favour.

