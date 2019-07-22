Newcastle United fans react to links with Burnley centre-back Ben Gibson

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is said to be planning on signing Burnley centre-back Ben Gibson on a season-long loan with a view of a permanent deal this summer.
The new Magpies boss wanted to sign the former Middlesbrough defender for Sheffield Wednesday before he left, and is still very much keen on him.
Gibson, a £15 million signing last summer, could only play one Premier League throughout last season after getting injured and finding it hard to force his way into manager Sean Dyche’s plans.
The likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City are also keen on the 26-year-old.
Despite his quality, central defensive signings shouldn’t be a top priority for Newcastle this summer given the plethora of players they already have in the position.
Lots of Geordies share the same sentiment, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
Not needed. Other positions are.
— Paul Gordon (@pag1953) July 21, 2019
Center back is the one position we are ok in. Need forwards desperately.
— Mark Robinson (@Mark14Robinson) July 22, 2019
💩💩💩💩💩💩
— David Langston (@Davidla41770595) July 21, 2019
When we already have Lascelles, Schär, Lejeune, Fernandez, Clark and Dummett? Don't think so.
— Fergie (@TartoonArmy) July 21, 2019
Last thing we need is a centre half
— BEASTNUFC84 (@MarkDNUFC84) July 21, 2019
No no he doesnt
— B (@JMAG1892) July 22, 2019
Must be a joke. If anyone feels that CBs are what we need now, please let me know… unless they plan to sell one of the others and get a cheaper backup ? 🙄 #nufc
— Steve (@GeordieSteve737) July 22, 2019
The one position we don't really need to strengthen -_-
— Sam GC (@Funguslover) July 21, 2019
While Bruce should concentrate on signing a left-back, winger and striker, adding a centre-back on loan and at no cost wouldn’t hurt, and Gibson in the squad will surely help boost Newcastle’s depth in the position and create stiff competition.