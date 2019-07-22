Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to links with Burnley centre-back Ben Gibson

22 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is said to be planning on signing Burnley centre-back Ben Gibson on a season-long loan with a view of a permanent deal this summer.

The new Magpies boss wanted to sign the former Middlesbrough defender for Sheffield Wednesday before he left, and is still very much keen on him.

Gibson, a £15 million signing last summer, could only play one Premier League throughout last season after getting injured and finding it hard to force his way into manager Sean Dyche’s plans.

The likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Despite his quality, central defensive signings shouldn’t be a top priority for Newcastle this summer given the plethora of players they already have in the position.

Lots of Geordies share the same sentiment, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

While Bruce should concentrate on signing a left-back, winger and striker, adding a centre-back on loan and at no cost wouldn’t hurt, and Gibson in the squad will surely help boost Newcastle’s depth in the position and create stiff competition.

