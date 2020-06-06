Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update from The Independent

Lee Charnley

Earlier this week, The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney claimed that any decision about the Newcastle United takeover could take place somewhere in the middle of June.

Although he didn’t mention what that outcome would be, the popular journalist did highlight some of the burning issues that the Premier League are currently tackling.

The Independent has delivered another update on the Newcastle takeover which will not please the Magpies fan base.

It claims that a group of 16 cross-party MPs and peers have “written to the government raising concern over the threat of sportswashing in the UK amid the Saudi Arabia-funded takeover of Newcastle United.”

The letter cites allegations surrounding the Saudi government’s poor human rights violation record – involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the jailing of human rights activists, the use of online espionage and Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemeni Civil War.

In fact, Labour party leader Neil Kinnock and Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley – have said that the £300m takeover “is a vehicle to distract from the country’s human rights record”. If the takeover goes through, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia would claim 80 per cent stake in the club.

Many Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the report broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

However, according to reports from The Chronicle, the interventions of the are unlikely to have any impact on this deal whatsoever.