Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update from The Independent

Earlier this week, The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney claimed that any decision about the Newcastle United takeover could take place somewhere in the middle of June.

Although he didn’t mention what that outcome would be, the popular journalist did highlight some of the burning issues that the Premier League are currently tackling.

The Independent has delivered another update on the Newcastle takeover which will not please the Magpies fan base.

It claims that a group of 16 cross-party MPs and peers have “written to the government raising concern over the threat of sportswashing in the UK amid the Saudi Arabia-funded takeover of Newcastle United.”

The letter cites allegations surrounding the Saudi government’s poor human rights violation record – involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the jailing of human rights activists, the use of online espionage and Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemeni Civil War.

In fact, Labour party leader Neil Kinnock and Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley – have said that the £300m takeover “is a vehicle to distract from the country’s human rights record”. If the takeover goes through, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia would claim 80 per cent stake in the club.

Many Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the report broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Astonishing how the takeover of a football club draws letters. Where are the letters addressing arms sales? A war fought with footballs while missiles are freely traded. Instead of targeting this why not focus on something that relates to people's lives, but they won't though — AndyT (@AndyT09697678) June 6, 2020

It's almost comical how much objection this has. Who's going to write a letter next? Maybe I should write a supporting letter I mean why not at this point. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) June 6, 2020

Start by removing the tv rights from BeIn then, PL sold them the rights which helped them cover up their own HR record through sportswashing. Then Abu dhabi and Man City, then come to us once those are done thanks. — Gothmog's pyjamas (@JDslippers) June 6, 2020

Parliamentary debate: 1) are we happy to continue to sell arms to Saudi Arabia? Of course, it’s a cash cow 2) what about Saudi Arabian representatives buying a football club? Absolutely not, this is unacceptable Wait, which football club? Newcastle United. Block at all costs! — Hold My Beer (@CUNextTuesday23) June 6, 2020

They can write all they want but it wont achieve much for them — Jack (@jchaytor16) June 6, 2020

This will not hinder the takeover. The announcement will come in due time. Then cans 🥳🥳🍻🍻⚫️⚪️ — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) June 6, 2020

Wish the premier league would just hurry up and say no, its inevitable at this point. If it was a yes it wouldn't have taken all this time. Clearly just building enough justification to help prevent a law suit after they eventually do — SteveCampbell (@_SteveJCampbell) June 6, 2020

Fine, but surely this can’t be done retrospectively. Get #NUFCTakeover done. — Gavin Duncan (@stkentigerns) June 6, 2020

This just looks like they are asking going forward to make the tests stricter to include the moral side… which makes sense. You can't change the test halfway through. The test I feel will be made tougher in the long run — Liam Lagay (@LLagay2011) June 6, 2020

This shouldn't make a difference at all unless the government was to cut all ties with saudi Arabia as a whole in the uk — craig colledge (@colledge) June 6, 2020

How about we set up one of those petition websites? If it gets to a certain amount of signatures it has to be debated in parliament. Boris and his cronies won't want to upset the Saudi crown prince — Lewi Wilkinson (@lewi_38) June 6, 2020

This is final attempt to scupper the takeover, they are starting to get desperate. Think it's soon to be decided. — Dez McIck (@dezmcick) June 6, 2020

However, according to reports from The Chronicle, the interventions of the are unlikely to have any impact on this deal whatsoever.