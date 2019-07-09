Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update and statement from Bin Zayed Group

Newcastle United suitors the Bin Zayed Group have released a statement on their latest efforts to buy the club from owner Mike Ashley.
The United Arab Emirates outfit are said to be in talks with the businessman over a £350 million takeover, and have updated the fans and public about its progress through Dubai-based journalist Peter Redding of the Capital Radio UAE.
“Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process,” the BZG said.
“Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue
“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process and if a deal is not forthcoming it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”
The BZG quote is official from the CEO. It was deemed preferential to release through social media. Media sources will then pick it up, more importantly fans would initially.
— Peter Redding-Capital Radio UAE (@dubai_geordie) July 8, 2019
Plenty of Newcastle fans are skeptical despite the reassurances from the BZG about the takeover, though, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:
That statement worries me.
— Mike Lewis (@leftpegdave) July 8, 2019
You and me both, you don’t talk publicly about a deal falling through unless it is going to. This sounds like the precursor to the deal is off statement
— Edward Farms (@Eddief83) July 8, 2019
And that concludes this summers Fakeover please stand by for the next Fakeover coming up in Autumn
— Zin (@BadMag77) July 8, 2019
The more & more this carries on it looks like a pure PR stunt and I wouldn’t be surprised if MA had set the whole thing up. The lack of communication from NUFC is disgraceful. A football club is a football club before a business but that notion seems to have been lost to money 💴
— S B (@ThatBarton) July 8, 2019
Fakeover in full swing. Last week Ashley claimed no offers had been made. Someone telling porkies
— Brian Huddart (@Doomlordster) July 8, 2019
This sounds like two parents telling the kids about a divorce
— Kris (@KrisDoog) July 8, 2019
That doesn’t sound good.
— Mark (@Mark74NUFC) July 8, 2019
This statement is very similar to the one issued when Stavely was interested. Reeks of bad news
— Steve Darrah 💀⚫️⚪️ (@ETRSteve) July 8, 2019
/ was never on.
— Bradley Sparkes (@BradleySparkes) July 8, 2019
The takeover saga is one that is expected to drag on for a while, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the end.
There have been at least seven failed attempts to take over the club from various suitors since Ashley arrived 12 years ago, and fans think the owner isn’t just willing to let go of the Saint James’ Park outfit despite investing very little.
His lack of support forced Rafa Benitez to leave, and Newcastle could start the new season without a permanent manager from the look of things.
The 2019-20 campaign is a month away from kicking off, and a lot can still be wrapped up in terms of takeover within the little time left.
The Toon Army will have to keep their arms crossed for now, though.