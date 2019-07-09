Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update and statement from Bin Zayed Group

9 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United suitors the Bin Zayed Group have released a statement on their latest efforts to buy the club from owner Mike Ashley.

The United Arab Emirates outfit are said to be in talks with the businessman over a £350 million takeover, and have updated the fans and public about its progress through Dubai-based journalist Peter Redding of the Capital Radio UAE.

“Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process,” the BZG said.

“Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue

“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process and if a deal is not forthcoming it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”

Plenty of Newcastle fans are skeptical despite the reassurances from the BZG about the takeover, though, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

The takeover saga is one that is expected to drag on for a while, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the end.

There have been at least seven failed attempts to take over the club from various suitors since Ashley arrived 12 years ago, and fans think the owner isn’t just willing to let go of the Saint James’ Park outfit despite investing very little.

His lack of support forced Rafa Benitez to leave, and Newcastle could start the new season without a permanent manager from the look of things.

The 2019-20 campaign is a month away from kicking off, and a lot can still be wrapped up in terms of takeover within the little time left.

The Toon Army will have to keep their arms crossed for now, though.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye