Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update

Saikat
Amanda Staveley

According to reports from The Chronicle, Saudi Arabia have made a bold move to fight against piracy.

The KSA appears to have taken strong measures to tackle the illegal streaming of sports and movies, and this step could be appreciated by the Premier League.


Last week The Athletic journalist Matt Slater explained clearly that the issue of piracy is the only major stumbling block that is preventing the Premier League from giving the Saudi investors the green signal to complete the Newcastle United takeover.

Although money speaks, and the Premier League will benefit financially if the deal goes through, the complexity around the piracy left them moving back and forth with their decision.

Slater claimed that the only way the deal could go through if the Saudi investors assured the Premier League or took strong measures to prevent piracy. And it seems they are ready to take that step.

The report claims that King Salaman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has agreed on Tuesday to pass a memorandum through which the body tasked with tackling piracy will help them solve the issue.

The new measures taken by the Kingdom’s Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) will raise awareness of the value and importance of intellectual property and enhance respect for and enforcement of intellectual property.

It was stated that the measures would allow them to deepen the friendship between the KSA and other countries.

Many Newcastle fans feel that it is a strong indication that the potential owners are serious about the deal, and that there’s no way the deal can be blocked by the Premier League.