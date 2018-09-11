Newcastle United fans react to Kenedy’s latest comments

Kenedy recently said that he intends to return to Chelsea and win titles with the Blues.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea this summer, but some Newcastle fans haven’t reacted well to his comments.
He told UOL, in his native Brazil: “It’s nice to be on loan [at Newcastle] for more playing time. It’s better than staying at Chelsea and not playing.
“I [do though] have the dream to return and to be able to be a champion for the club [Chelsea].”
Kenedy impressed heavily during the second half of last season on loan at Tyneside. However, it has been a mixed return for the Brazilian winger so far.
He would have always struggled to get into the senior squad at Chelsea, and that is why he opted for the loan move. In fact, he only managed 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues since joining them in 2015 from Fluminense.
However, Kenedy is ambitious about returning to his parent club, and win trophies with them. Although he mentions it’s nice to be on loan, and admits that it is better to get regular game time, it is clear that he doesn’t intend on staying at Newcastle once his loan deal expires.
