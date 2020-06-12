Newcastle United fans react to Kai Havertz transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions on reports linking the club with a move for Kai Havertz.

The Magpies could plunge into the new era if the proposed takeover goes through, but as of now, the Premier League have not given the green signal to go ahead.





While the delay in the takeover process is causing frustration among the fans, the would-be owners are confident that at some point it will go through. It has been claimed that the new owners are likely to invest heavily in the squad, which means the Magpies can be expected to move for some big-name players in the transfer market.

In the past couple of months, Newcastle have been linked with a move for players like Gareth Bale, Philippe Coutinho, James Rodriguez, and Kalidou Koulibaly, and now they’ve been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

According to Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, Newcastle United are competing with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United among other clubs for Havertz.

Falk has claimed on Twitter that Newcastle, Chelsea, Madrid, Barcelona, United and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Bayer prodigy in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international, who can also play as a winger, has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Bayer so far this season.

Many Newcastle fans feel that Havertz would be a very good signing but that would only happen if the takeover takes place.

What a signing that would be. Fantastic talent. Takeover first though. — Billy clifford (@Billyclifford20) June 11, 2020

Would be an amazing signing am sure there are loads of clubs queuing for his signature. — Adam White (@Adam_B_White) June 11, 2020

Yeah cause he’ll choose us over Europe’s big boys — FourFourFucnTwo (@FOURFOURFUCNTWO) June 11, 2020

Young and proper talent but with the fees mentioned for him I doubt if — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) June 11, 2020