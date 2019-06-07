Newcastle United fans react to Joselu’s imminent departure

Newcastle United striker Joselu is set for a £1.7 million move to La Liga side Alaves this summer, ending his two-year stay at the Tyneside club.
The Magpies paid Stoke City £5 million to secure his services in the summer of 2017, and manager Rafa Benitez could have flogged him for double to a Chinese club in January, but lack of attacking options stopped him from doing so.
Joselu featured in 19 games across the Premier League and F.A Cup in 2018-19, starting eight and scoring thrice.
The former Real Madrid B striker scored four times in 34 league games in 2017-18, and is clearly far from being a top-flight quality.
The 29-year-old is expected to take a drop in wages at his new club, and Benitez could sanction his Newcastle exit regardless of the manager’s future at the club.
The Toon Army have reacted to Joselu’s imminent departure from SJP, and here are some of them from Twitter:
Effort player. Lacked composure in front of goal. Not his fault he had to lead the line. Good price. Wish him well.
Brilliant news.
I'm suprised anyone has even paid that much.
I don’t think anyone could doubt his effort. It’s just that he really wasn’t very good.
Put the effort in, did what he was told too by Rafa. Just wasn’t anywhere near good enough
A victim of his own mediocrity but you could never fault his effort and he seemed a decent lad
Fantastic bit of business to get that fee for him and wages off the books 👍
I’m pleasantly pleased/surprised we’re getting £1.7m fee for him. Good honest pro, did his best. Unfortunately just not good enough. I wish him well.
Commited if not brilliant & certainly not the worst player I've seen play in b&w. Probably decent fee
Hard worker. No ability to finish. Glad he’ll get playing time somewhere.
To be fair he still has a bit of reputation due to the clubs he's played for so it's a reasonable price. Probably be class for a second division European squad
Good deal for all parties I reckon.
Newcastle could soon have new owners, with a £350 million takeover most likely underway.
Talks are ongoing between owner Mike Ashley and Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan over a deal, and a massive squad shakeup is expected if it goes through.
Senegalese midfielder Mohamed Diame is set to leave at the end of the month, while many more will most likely follow Joselu out should a takeover be sealed.