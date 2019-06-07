Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to Joselu’s imminent departure

Newcastle United fans react to Joselu’s imminent departure

7 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United striker Joselu is set for a £1.7 million move to La Liga side Alaves this summer, ending his two-year stay at the Tyneside club.

The Magpies paid Stoke City £5 million to secure his services in the summer of 2017, and manager Rafa Benitez could have flogged him for double to a Chinese club in January, but lack of attacking options stopped him from doing so.

Joselu featured in 19 games across the Premier League and F.A Cup in 2018-19, starting eight and scoring thrice.

The former Real Madrid B striker scored four times in 34 league games in 2017-18, and is clearly far from being a top-flight quality.

The 29-year-old is expected to take a drop in wages at his new club, and Benitez could sanction his Newcastle exit regardless of the manager’s future at the club.

The Toon Army have reacted to Joselu’s imminent departure from SJP, and here are some of them from Twitter:

Newcastle could soon have new owners, with a £350 million takeover most likely underway.

Talks are ongoing between owner Mike Ashley and Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan over a deal, and a massive squad shakeup is expected if it goes through.

Senegalese midfielder Mohamed Diame is set to leave at the end of the month, while many more will most likely follow Joselu out should a takeover be sealed.

Southampton need Walker-Peters to bolster backline
Report: Inter Milan join the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com