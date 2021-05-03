Newcastle United fans react to Jonjo Shelvey display vs Arsenal

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the weekend.

The Magpies will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance against the Gunners especially after their recent run of form.





Newcastle came into this game on the back of two wins and two draws in their last four Premier League matches and they would have fancied a positive result against the Gunners at home.

They were outstanding against Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks but the players failed to turn up yesterday.

Yesterday’s defeat leaves Newcastle 17th in the Premier League table nine points clear of the drop zone.

The fans would have expected a better performance from players at home and Jonjo Shelvey in particular was quite disappointing for the home side.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been heavily criticised this season for his lacklustre performances.

He was stationary on the ball for most of the game and he failed to recycle the possession. Furthermore, the midfielder failed to put on the required effort defensively as well.

His lack of work rate left massive gaps in the Newcastle midfield for Arsenal to exploit and the home side were unsurprisingly punished.

It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies are willing to cash in on the player at the end of this season. Shelvey is clearly not good enough and the club must look to sign a more mobile and hardworking midfielder to support the likes of Isaac Hayden next season.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shelvey’s performance yesterday and here is what they had to say.

I pray this is the last season of Shelvey in our midfield.#NUFC — Mouth of the Tyne (@ToonMouthTyne) May 2, 2021

Genuinely buzzing for the day Steve Bruce and jonjoe shelvey aren’t associated with Newcastle — Craig Bell (@CraigNUFC1991) May 2, 2021

Benitez found shelvey out 4 years ago. Hes a huge problem for nufc. When he plays he makes us 20 years too deep — Nobby's trumpet (@NobbyTrumpet) May 2, 2021

Jonjo Shelvey doing a top notch job of pointing where other players should be while leaving giant gaps all over the place. #nufc — Taylor Payne (@TaylorandPayne) May 2, 2021

Shelvey will have to walk the dog tonight to make sure he gets his 10k steps in. — Gilles (@GillesOffTheWeb) May 2, 2021

Things more mobile than Jonjo Shelvey. 1. pic.twitter.com/LDluDSHL95 — ɴᴏᴛᴏʀɪᴏᴜꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ɴᴏᴡᴛ (@LostBoyNUFC180) May 2, 2021

