Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton’s performance against Hibs

Newcastle United secured a 3-1 win over against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on Tuesday evening as their pre-season preparations continued.
The Magpies were behind as early as the 10th minute, but club-record signing Joelinton, who was making his first start, drew them level six minutes later.
Sean Longstaff ensured they went into the lead heading into the break, while skipper Jamaal Lascelles secured a comfortable victory for Steve Bruce’s side 17 minutes from time.
All eyes were on the Brazilian striker as Newcastle fans were keen to see how their summer signing will fare.
While Hibs weren’t particularly the toughest opposition, Joelinton put in an impressive shift, and here is how some Geordies reacted to his performance:
Just watched the extended highlights from last night. Looks as though there's a lot to be positive about.
– Joelinton looked v good.
– Almiron linked well with J!
– Almiron goal is coming… It just has to be😂
– No matter the opponent, wins are always welcome. #NUFC
— Kieran Harm (@KieranHarm) July 31, 2019
Joelinton was superb last night, but the hamstring injury suffered Matt Ritchie is a big worry ahead of the new season. Steve Bruce was very concerned after seeing him go off so early last night. #nufc
— Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) July 31, 2019
I think he'll have a good season, as long as he doesn't lose confidence.
Joelinton showed everything I expected and wanted. But this does include a natural tendency to drop deep and play like a 10. He'll need to be more selfish and hang around the box a lot more as a 9 now. #NUFC
— NUFC Scout (@ScoutNUFC) July 31, 2019
Joelinton looked great last night…. but so did Emmanuel Rivière in preseason… shudder
— Nixon (@nixon80) July 31, 2019
“It’s only Hibs” “he can’t do it against top defenders “
Why are people slating Joelinton?? He looked a real handful and talent. What’s the matter did Rafa not sign him… boo hoo.
Remember Keegan left and under Kenny Tino scores a hat trick and we beat Barca.
Move on!!!
— N.U.F.C (@theNUFCpage) July 31, 2019
Just seen this, we played very well. Joelinton was unbelievable. Shelley dictating the play, Manquillo impressed, Longstaff good as always and on another day Almiron could have had like 4 or 5 goals. He played very well https://t.co/cqYselk3aY
— DAZZA ⚫️⚪️ (@DazzaDNUFC) July 31, 2019
I know it was only Hibs but Almiron and Joelinton look a handful 😀
— Graeme (@GraemeWatt2) July 30, 2019
heard fans slagging him off , disgraceful, give the lad a chance I say
— jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) July 31, 2019
Big strong lad . Looks very handy . Just hoping he can cut it in the league . Let's be honest hibs are no where near the standard of what he'll face in the league .
Still . Up to now … looking promising
— GaryButelazi (@butelazi) July 31, 2019
Yup he was class, ideal player for shelvey playing balls in behind
— Kev Wood #NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@Kevwoodh24) July 30, 2019
Very skillful with the ball at his feet aswell.
— David owen (@david566_owen) July 30, 2019
The £40 million signing scored 11 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last term, and he has big shoes to fill at Saint James’ Park after being purchased as Salomon Rondon’s direct replacement.
The Venezuelan scored 12 goals for Newcastle last term, and while Joelinton had a similar return in the Bundesliga, not many fans are convinced that he can crack it in the English top-flight.
Like Bruce, the 22-year-old has a lot of fans to win over, and the league opener against Arsenal would be a great avenue to start.