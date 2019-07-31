Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton’s performance against Hibs

Newcastle United secured a 3-1 win over against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on Tuesday evening as their pre-season preparations continued.

The Magpies were behind as early as the 10th minute, but club-record signing Joelinton, who was making his first start, drew them level six minutes later.

Sean Longstaff ensured they went into the lead heading into the break, while skipper Jamaal Lascelles secured a comfortable victory for Steve Bruce’s side 17 minutes from time.

All eyes were on the Brazilian striker as Newcastle fans were keen to see how their summer signing will fare.

While Hibs weren’t particularly the toughest opposition, Joelinton put in an impressive shift, and here is how some Geordies reacted to his performance:

The £40 million signing scored 11 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last term, and he has big shoes to fill at Saint James’ Park after being purchased as Salomon Rondon’s direct replacement.

The Venezuelan scored 12 goals for Newcastle last term, and while Joelinton had a similar return in the Bundesliga, not many fans are convinced that he can crack it in the English top-flight.

Like Bruce, the 22-year-old has a lot of fans to win over, and the league opener against Arsenal would be a great avenue to start.

