Newcastle United fans react to Jetro Willems’ latest post on Twitter

Dutch left-back Jetro Willems had his season-long loan at Newcastle United cut short in January following an anterior crucial ligament injury.

The 26-year-old returned to Eintracht Frankfurt and has been recuperating well following the season-ending injury.





While some reports claimed that Willems could be out of action until next year, the Dutchman is eyeing a return to action in August, and he is already back to his feet and running without any discomfort.

He took to Twitter to upload a short clip of himself training indoors, and Newcastle fans were pleased to see the progress he has made thus far.

With everything going on in the world I forgot to share this with you. Keep fighting for your goals, but also keep counting your blessings and all the little achievements🖤🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/vEwq5rxfqb — Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) June 10, 2020

Willems scored twice and assisted twice in 19 league games for Newcastle and he wishes to return to St. James’ Park on a permanent basis.

What do you want? — Ashley Merrington (@ajmerrington) April 25, 2020

To sign and play for NUFC — Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) April 25, 2020

That could be on the cards if boss Steve Bruce remains in charge of the Toons beyond the end of this term, but it isn’t guaranteed, with the would-be owners expected to bring in their own manager and backroom staff if their £300 million takeover of Newcastle goes ahead.

Some Magpies fans hope Willems return to SJP, though, and here is how they reacted to his latest post on Twitter:

Sign him up #NUFC — Gareth Edwards (@gazed2202) June 10, 2020

Good to see you running! Hope yer back playing sooner rather than later , whether its with newcastle or someone else , keep it going — stephen trotter (@stephen26273) June 10, 2020

looking gd mate , hope to see you back at newcastle — jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) June 10, 2020

Hope you end up coming to Newcastle permanently! 🤞🏻⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — phil (@whisperingeye5) June 10, 2020

Yes Jetro!! Great news. Fancy popping back to @nufc to finish the season?! Best of luck 👊👊⚪⚫⚪⚫ — ThomasB (@TJB31052011) June 10, 2020

Please sign for @NUFC permanently 👏🏻 — Tony Murdoch (@tony_murdoch87) June 10, 2020

Knee looks strong Jetro ! Come home , stay safe — Paul Davison (@PaulDav86486288) June 10, 2020

Great to see👍 Hopefully you’re signed permanently❤️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/43NwqspoHU — Rafa Facts (@FactsRafa) June 10, 2020

Awesome news, Jetro! Wishing you nothing but the best and a speedy recovery 🙏🏼❤️ — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) June 10, 2020