Newcastle United fans react to Jesse Lingard transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.
According to latest reports from 90 mins, Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in signing the Manchester United attacking midfielder. However, the Magpies are expected to face competitions from Premier League rivals Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham United.
Lingard has struggled for form and consistency since the 2018 World Cup. He has endured a frustrating season without a goal or an assist in the league, and his future could be under threat if United sign players like Jadon Sancho or Jack Grealish.
He currently has one year left on his current £75k-per-week deal at Old Trafford, but United have the option of extending this by 12 months. The England international is keen to stay at his boyhood club and fight for places, but the situation could change in the summer.
It seems the Newcastle fans do not want him at the club, as they feel it would be a bad signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Please no
Absolutely. Hes shite pal. Most overrated player ever. Me and you do a better job.
No thanks ….he’s doesn’t want to play football he’s happiest posting stuff on social media
No thanks. Rather sign nobody.
No thanks.
Awful player
Jesus wept. Please no.
Newcastle could undergo a revolution in the next few years once their £300 million takeover is complete. The Magpies should be aiming high in the transfer market, and Lingard would be a very underwhelming signing for them.