Newcastle United fans react to James Tavernier transfer link

Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier has been targeted by Newcastle United but the Ibrox club are determined to keep hold of him beyond the summer.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Magpies are interested in bringing back their former player to St James’ Park, but the Gers are demanding a fee in the region of £8 million for the right back.
Tavernier is a key player for the Ibrox club, and Steven Gerrard would love to retain his services for the upcoming season. However, every player has a price, and if Newcastle can meet Rangers’ valuation of the player, the Gers could let him go.
The 27-year-old joined Rangers in 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the club. He enjoyed his best spell at Glasgow last season, where he scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.
Tavernier spent his youth career at Newcastle before breaking into the senior side in 2009. He only made 10 appearances for the Magpies before joining Wigan on a permanent deal.
Newcastle fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. And the majority of them want the club to sign their former player.
Here are some of the best reactions from Newcastle fans on Twitter:
@James_Tavernier looking forward to you coming home lad #Toon #Nufc
Would have Tavernier at RWB over Yedlin or Manquillo. Without a doubt. #NUFC
#NUFC should push really hard to get James Tavernier. He’d be a massive asset asset to the offense and we can hide him and also improve him defensively. Id keep one of Yedlin/Manquillo and keep Sterry who should learn around first team
Tavernier for 10m, surely we should go for him. 27 though #nufc
I would take him in a heartbeat solid player and he’s a leader
