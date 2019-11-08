Newcastle United fans react to Granit Xhaka transfer link

According to reports from The Times, Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window.
Xhaka, who joined the Gunners in 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee in the region of £30 million, will ask to leave the club in January.
The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and Newcastle are ready to offer him an escape route.
The Swiss international was found swearing and cupping his ear in response to being booed by home fans when he was substituted against Crystal Palace two weeks ago.
He fell out with Unai Emery over the head coach’s request to apologise for his action. He has been left out of Arsenal’s past two matches and has been stripped off the captaincy as well.
The report claims that the midfielder is concerned that he could jeopardise his chances of playing in next year’s European Championship, should Switzerland qualify, if he loses his place at the London club.
Newcastle United fans seem divided in their opinion about Xhaka. Many feel that Xhaka would be a good addition to the side, while there are others who have suggested that he is not an upgrade over the current crop of players. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would be a good signing Imo.
— Roman FI (@Roman0138) November 8, 2019
Why if we had 30m to spend would we waste it on a player not as good as what we have
— Ian Solo (@IanSolo75) November 8, 2019
I like him but is he any different to what we have? Believe longstaffs are better as is Hayden and when Shelvey plays like he did Saturday he’s miles better
— Dan Holmes (@DanToon4Life) November 8, 2019
I think he’d be a great player for us but we’ve used up our squad allocation. Who goes? I don’t want him to go but a deal involving Hayden might work for all parties.
— Andrew Greener (@greener_andrew) November 8, 2019
He’s not good enough for a club like Arsenal that aspire to be a top four side. But for a top ten club, or in our case a club that only wants to survive, he’d be a good signing.
— Stu Chaytor (@ChaytorStu) November 8, 2019
He and Shelvey playing together would be nice to watch
— Lucas Barboza (@lulucasbarboza) November 8, 2019