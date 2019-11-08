Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Granit Xhaka transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Granit Xhaka transfer link

8 November, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Times, Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners in 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee in the region of £30 million, will ask to leave the club in January.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and Newcastle are ready to offer him an escape route.

The Swiss international was found swearing and cupping his ear in response to being booed by home fans when he was substituted against Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

He fell out with Unai Emery over the head coach’s request to apologise for his action. He has been left out of Arsenal’s past two matches and has been stripped off the captaincy as well.

The report claims that the midfielder is concerned that he could jeopardise his chances of playing in next year’s European Championship, should Switzerland qualify, if he loses his place at the London club.

Newcastle United fans seem divided in their opinion about Xhaka. Many feel that Xhaka would be a good addition to the side, while there are others who have suggested that he is not an upgrade over the current crop of players. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Paddy McCourt and Frank McAvennie react to Celtic win vs Lazio on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com