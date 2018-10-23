Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle United fans react to Elias Sorensen’s latest display

23 October, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Majority of Newcastle United fans on social networking site Twitter feel that the time has come for Rafael Benitez to give young exciting talent Elias Sorensen a run in the senior side.

The Magpies find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table, with just two points after nine games.

Rafael Benitez’s side have managed only six goals thus far, and it is one area that is causing big headache for the Spaniard. Summer signing Salomon Rondon is yet to open his scoring account, while the likes of Joselu and Ayoze Perez are hardly consistent.

The former Liverpool boss has insisted that he will only bring youngsters to the side when he feels the time is exactly right. Should he rethink his stance after Elias Sorensen scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa in Premier League 2 on Monday night?

The 19-year-old has been in red hot form this season, and has now hit 11 goals for the season. Many Newcastle fans believe that the youngster deserves a chance in the senior team after his latest performance.

