Newcastle United fans react to Charlie Austin transfer link

According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle United are plotting to make a bid for Southampton striker Charlie Austin this summer.
The Magpies today have appointed Steve Bruce as their next boss, and they are now looking to make a few signings ahead of the new season.
Signing a striker is a priority for Bruce following the departure of Ayoze Perez. The Magpies are reportedly close to signing Joelinton, and are looking to secure a deal for Austin as well.
The 30-year-old has been transfer-listed by Southampton, and the Saints are willing to cash in on the forward this summer.
He has a year remaining on his contract with the Saints and is valued at around the £8million mark.
Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in signing the striker who has stunned his Southampton teammate with an astonishing rant against his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about a potential move for Austin. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would be a very good signing austin..
— Dean Dodds (@doddsy1991) July 17, 2019
The deal for Joelinton is pretty much done if we get Charlie Austin he will most likely be the replacement for Joselu
— 🇬🇧 NUFC_Fɪᴇʀᴄᴇ 🏴 (@FierceBassBoost) July 17, 2019
It would be a great deal if nufc allowed it but if they said no to rondon they will say no to Austin as well. Sturridge would also be a great deal if they allowed it.
— steven jones (@towlawstev) July 17, 2019
Joselu and Perez replaced by Austin and Joelinton isn’t actually that bad, so long as theres a rondon replacement too…
— Ben Goodwin (@BGinge8) July 17, 2019
This would be a good signing for the squad not a starter but at least a proven goal scorer in the prem. Shame Ashley didn’t fork out the tuppence 3 years back might have got a bit of sell on value
— Southern Magpie (@southern_magpie) July 17, 2019