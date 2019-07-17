Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Charlie Austin transfer link

Newcastle United fans react to Charlie Austin transfer link

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle United are plotting to make a bid for Southampton striker Charlie Austin this summer.

The Magpies today have appointed Steve Bruce as their next boss, and they are now looking to make a few signings ahead of the new season.

Signing a striker is a priority for Bruce following the departure of Ayoze Perez. The Magpies are reportedly close to signing Joelinton, and are looking to secure a deal for Austin as well.

The 30-year-old has been transfer-listed by Southampton, and the Saints are willing to cash in on the forward this summer.

He has a year remaining on his contract with the Saints and is valued at around the £8million mark.

Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in signing the striker who has stunned his Southampton teammate with an astonishing rant against his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about a potential move for Austin. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Mino Raiola lavishes praise on Everton target Moise Kean
Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club want Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj to replace Kieran Trippier

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com