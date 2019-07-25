Newcastle United fans react to being linked with AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe this summer, but they face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace.
The Ligue 1 side are ready to let the France international go for £14 million, but it remains to be seen if the Magpies will make a move.
Manager Steve Bruce needs to strengthen his squad after taking the tough job of succeeding Rafa Benitez, and adding a quality player like Sidibe will be a huge move.
The 26-year-old was on the radar of some of the top-six sides two summers ago, and a lot of Newcastle fans will go over the moon if such a signing is gotten over the line.
Here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:
Brilliant signing imo, a lot better than what we have and better than Tav
— Marc Shafto (@ShiftytheGeordi) July 24, 2019
Here's his stats, plus Sidibe's, compared to Yedlin's and Ritchie's last year.
If we play a back 4, Sidibe makes sense, or if Bruce wants a physically stronger side. If we use wingbacks, Max ticks every box. He's still only 25, and is a very creative player. Small, though. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/h5up00lS87
— NUFC Scout (@ScoutNUFC) July 24, 2019
Yes please
— Simon (@LittleHenryD) July 23, 2019
How much we talking, Mohamed? Seems unlikely given how little we tend to spend nowadays.
— JoelinTOON (@JoelinTOON) July 23, 2019
So west ham have but it's being reported by Monaco that nufc are aswell, to try drive the price up?
— Stan Daroli (@standaroli) July 23, 2019
West Ham ‘needing him more’ doesn’t mean we won’t get him, we probably need him just as much as they do and we still have 60m of our budget left whereas West Ham have probably spent most of theirs now
— Fin (@finbljght) July 24, 2019
Flood gates have opened. Show me the money #NUFC #stevemclarenalloveragain
— Chopper (@ChopperG81) July 23, 2019
The Magpies currently have DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo as their right-back options, and while there isn’t an urgent need to add another player to the department, Sidibe will be a huge upgrade on the duo if snapped up.
Newcastle do need to make signings in other areas of the pitch, though, and it is hard to see Bruce bringing in a right-back that will cost that much.
Signing a left-back, another striker and winger should also be top priority for the Saint James’ Park outfit, and it will be interesting to see which other summer additions will be made after Brazilian striker Joelinton arrived for a club-record fee of £40 million.