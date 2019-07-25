Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to being linked with AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

Newcastle United fans react to being linked with AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

25 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours
Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe this summer, but they face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The Ligue 1 side are ready to let the France international go for £14 million, but it remains to be seen if the Magpies will make a move.

Manager Steve Bruce needs to strengthen his squad after taking the tough job of succeeding Rafa Benitez, and adding a quality player like Sidibe will be a huge move.

The 26-year-old was on the radar of some of the top-six sides two summers ago, and a lot of Newcastle fans will go over the moon if such a signing is gotten over the line.

Here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:

The Magpies currently have DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo as their right-back options, and while there isn’t an urgent need to add another player to the department, Sidibe will be a huge upgrade on the duo if snapped up.

Newcastle do need to make signings in other areas of the pitch, though, and it is hard to see Bruce bringing in a right-back that will cost that much.

Signing a left-back, another striker and winger should also be top priority for the Saint James’ Park outfit, and it will be interesting to see which other summer additions will be made after Brazilian striker Joelinton arrived for a club-record fee of £40 million.

Stan Collymore delivers verdict on Aston Villa transfer dealings
Aston Villa fans react as club agree fee for Marvelous Nakamba

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye