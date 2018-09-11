Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle United fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic display for Serbia

Newcastle United fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic display for Serbia

11 September, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Aleksandar Mitrovic is on fire now and some Newcastle United fans want him back at the club.

The 23-year-old wasn’t given proper chance by Rafael Benitez and the club sold him in the summer to Fulham for a fee in the region of £27million.

He has been in excellent form for newly-promoted Fulham this season and has scored four Premier League goals in four matches already.

He has carried the good form for his country as well and scored an exquisite brace for Serbia but could not help his country overcome Romania as the two sides drew 2-2.

Many Newcastle fans are asking on social networking site Twitter why the club decided to sell the former Anderlecht striker without giving him a proper chance.

While the Magpies fans adore Benitez and trust their manager, there are some Newcastle fans who believe the Spaniard got it wrong with this transfer decision.

There are some Newcastle fans who want the striker back at the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Christophe Lollichon believes Hugo Lloris is overrated
Seko Fofana: Celtic made mistake over Moussa Dembele transfer

About The Author

johnblake