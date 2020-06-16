Newcastle United fans react as the WTO report says the EPL would be acting inconsistently with its own decisions and factual evidence should it approve Saudi takeover

Alani Adefunmiloye
According to the BBC, the World Trade Organization report ruling that Saudi Arabia is behind pirate satellite station beoutQ says that “should the Premier League approve the Newcastle takeover by KSA, it would be acting inconsistently with its own decisions and factual evidence as part of the WTO proceedings”.

It’s due to be released to the public today, and while that hasn’t happened, the BBC appears to have gotten wind of it.


The report could land a huge blow on the Public Investment Fund’s chances of owning Newcastle United, as the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test frowns against piracy.

Magpies fans are disappointed with the report, and here is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter:

Some Newcastle fans reckon the fact that the report is a ruling about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and not PIF means the takeover shouldn’t be affected.

However, the PIF is the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and is an investment arm of the Saudi state.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the chairman and a number of Saudi ministers sit on the board at PIF.

In the end, it’s still the Kingdom trying to buy the St. James’ Park outfit, and WTO report doesn’t look good.