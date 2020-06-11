Newcastle United fans react as Reuben brothers fund new Oxford college with £80 million donation

Newcastle United could soon have new owners after chairman Mike Ashley agreed to sell the club to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers for £300 million.

PIF will own 80% of the St. James’ Park outfit post-takeover, with 10% belonging to Amanda Staveley’s PCP and the remaining 10% going to Simon Reuben and David Reuben.





The Reuben brothers have decided to fund a new Oxford college with an £80 million donation through their foundation – Reuben Foundation – and the news has caught the attention of Newcastle fans.

Jamie Reuben – son of David – took to Twitter to post the news, and here is how some Magpies fans reacted to it:

I would say that’s a ‘fit and proper’ move. 👍🏻 — Cameron Caris (@Scrapsterelly) June 11, 2020

they seem keen to do good things. as far as character goes. that's a good sign for us if the takeover goes through. — Wayne heathwaite (@Wayneheathwaite) June 11, 2020

NUFC next 🤜🏻 — Sam (@SamRobsonn) June 11, 2020

Excellent stuff Jamie, how’s the takeover coming along? — tonynufc1 (@tonynufc18) June 11, 2020

Anychance yous can help fund the new Newcastle United also 🤣 not even bothered by a large transfer budget just new ownership will do nicely — Dayle (@DayleBarron) June 11, 2020

Good morning Jamie pic.twitter.com/yB7tVG6V8l — Kris Leighton (@toontong85) June 11, 2020

There goes our funds for the new number 9. — 🧍🏾‍♂️🔛🧍🏾‍♀️~~#covid19 🦠 ~~🤲🏾 🧼🚿 (@Abetee) June 11, 2020

This better not be our summer transfer budget Jamie…. #NUFC — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) June 11, 2020

The Newcastle takeover is yet to go through with the Saudis unable to pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test at the moment due to broadcast piracy.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Kingdom is behind beoutQ – a pirate pay-television broadcaster that simulcasts the programming of the league’s broadcast partner beIN Sports.

A 123-page report has already been submitted to the Premier League and will be made public in the next two weeks, with a verdict expected to follow.

Toons fans can’t wait to see Ashley leave after 13 years, and it appears that some of them are starting to fall in love with the Reuben brothers.