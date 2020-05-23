Newcastle United fans react as owner Mike Ashley releases video to Frasers Group

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to react to a video owner Mike Ashley released to the Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct).

Mike Ashley has released a video to Frasers Group. Looks like he’s had a dramatic weight loss during lockdown! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/uTWKwWu9mM — NUFC Gallowgate نيوكاسل (@NUFCgallowgate) May 23, 2020

The billionaire businessman told his staff: “Morning everyone. Hope everyone is well and family are well

“Just to say thanks for all your efforts during this unpleasant crisis. A special shout out to Shirebrook.

“I’m telling you, they have done an absolutely amazing job. So thanks everyone and I hope to see you soon.”

Newcastle fans had expected both Ashley and the club to comment on the potential £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund since it became a public matter some six weeks ago.

It doesn’t appear that any will be coming out until the takeover is made official, though, and Ashley’s lack of communication with the fanbase is one of the reasons they want him out.

With £17 million already deposited via finance broker Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, transferring the remaining funds and completing the necessary paperwork once the Premier League’s Directors and Owners test is passed are the only hurdles left.

It’s widely believed all that could happen before the end of next week, and the Toon Army can’t wait to see the back of the current owner.

Here is how some of them have reacted to Ashley’s video:

