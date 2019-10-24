Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react as Martin Dubravka pens new six-year deal

24 October, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka has put pen to paper for a new six-year contract at St. James’ Park.

The 30-year-old arrived on Tyneside from Sparta Prague in January 2018 on an initial six-month loan deal, signing a permanent four-year deal after impressing.

Dúbravka has since proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the English Premier League, reportedly attracting the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus during the summer transfer window as a result .

The Slovakia international has been Newcastle’s first-choice goalie ever since he made his debut, and is set to keep his berth for the long-term from the look of things.

Dúbravka was also linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Monaco and FC Porto during the summer, and tying him down to a new deal is definitely a great move from the Magpies.

As expected, a lot of Newcastle fans are excited that one of their best players has signed a contract extension, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter:

