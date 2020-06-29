Newcastle United fans react as Jamaal Lascelles makes personal plea to Mike Ashley asking for clarity over the club’s takeover

According to the Mirror, Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles has spoken to club owner and chairman Mike Ashley on behalf of the other players asking for clarity over the club’s stalled takeover.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund wants to buy the St. James’ Park outfit in a £300 million deal that involves PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers.





However, the Magpies would-be owners are still waiting for the green light from the Premier League after almost 15 weeks of scrutiny by their legal team.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and the players want clarity over the club’s ownership status, but Ashley hasn’t spoken with him about it and has also blocked PIF and co. from reaching out to him.

Lascelles’ decision to reach out to the Sports Direct owner has pleased the fans, with some of them reacting thus on Twitter:

Ashley has agreed to sell Newcastle and is now waiting for the Premier League to reach a decision.

Saudis’ links with piracy have prevented the EPL from rubber-stamping the deal, and the delay could have a huge effect on the club’s summer transfer plans.