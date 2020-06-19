The Sun’s former chief football writer Ian McGarry has claimed that there has been an indication that the English Premier League may make an announcement on the Newcastle United takeover this week.

An imminent verdict from the league on the Saudis’ £300 million bid to buy the Magpies is expected after the World Trade Organization ruled that the Kingdom was behind pirate satellite TV beoutQ.





It remains unknown if the takeover will be approved, but the legal team of the English top-flight has taken two months to look into it and there shouldn’t be much to be done again following the release of the WTO report.

Newcastle fans are waiting for something to happen this week following McGarry’s claim on The Transfer Window Podcast with Duncan Castles, and here is how some of them have reacted to the report on Twitter:

Finally — Gary Young (@Garyy2468) June 18, 2020

Hopefully, this is what we'll see! A new dawn for the club that I love! pic.twitter.com/aKtXx0sXMD — Paul (@Paul23106948) June 18, 2020

Not sure about this week, in the next fortnight I think, nothing to indicate this but it has to be soon surely — Foxy – ماكر (@Foxy_005) June 18, 2020

This week? As in tomorrow? Then it’s the weekend. 🤷‍♂️ — Lozaaa (@WandlessLoz) June 18, 2020

Tomorrow then 🤞 — ⚫️⚪️ Mark Taylor ⚫️⚪️ (@marktaylor85) June 18, 2020

Podcast came out yesterday. Worth a listen as they tend to be balanced in their discussions. Explains a lot more in there. Also they talk about toon fans holding Barclays to account in the court case 😁 — Jonathan esland (@jonathanesland) June 18, 2020

Well it is thurdays so tomorrow then — Kearon Winteringham (@kearon11) June 18, 2020

It’s long overdue. Here’s to hope — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) June 18, 2020

So.. tomorrow? — Jack P (@jackparini) June 18, 2020

Hope it’s tomorrow, then #cans all weekend. — Tom Smith (@CTA_Smith88) June 18, 2020

Will something happen before the end of the day or prior to Newcastle’s clash with Sheffield United on Sunday?

The takeover saga has been tiring and exhausting to the fans, but it will all be worth it in the end for the fans if Mike Ashley finally departs after 13 years of ownership.