According to Mirror Sports, the legal team of American businessman Henry Mauriss has claimed that he could complete a fit and proper persons’ test in less than three weeks.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are looking to seal a £300 million takeover of Newcastle United, but the deal is still awaiting ratification, and the Premier League has spent almost two months carrying out its owners’ and directors’ test.

California-based Mauriss, owner of Clear TV Media, has lodged a rival bid with Magpies owner Mike Ashley and is said to be willing to pay his original asking price of £350 million.

He is ready to move should PIF’s bid gets knocked back by the Premier League and is even confident of passing the owners’ and directors’ test in three weeks of less.

Newcastle fans aren’t particularly impressed with the claims of Mauriss’ lawyers, and some of them took to Twitter to react thus:

Ridiculous — steve wraith (@stevewraith) June 7, 2020

This guy sounds like Trump. — Oirectine #FBPE 🇪🇺 💚🌿 (@Oirectine) June 7, 2020

Just try to wind fans up. Dont bite — Stuart Paterson (@Stui_86) June 7, 2020

How would he know? — Buster Kapineesass (@toon_saudi) June 7, 2020

Odd given that would be up to the Premier League. — Greg (@gregorvich) June 7, 2020

Who told him that? The same PL who said up to 4 weeks! — Ian Lazzari (@lazman1973) June 7, 2020

Should of made a bid then shouldn't he. He's had 13 years — .. (@36081763_abc) June 7, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And if this bidder didn't sound made up at first, it definitely does now. — Nikos ⚪⚫ (@Nikos_NUFC) June 7, 2020

With the current state of America he won’t pass the O and D PL test within the next 3 years 💯 #NUFCTakeover — محمد بن سلمان (@HRHPrinceMBS) June 7, 2020

Exactly what I was thinking — Darren moat (@moat1968) June 7, 2020

The World Trade Organization (WTO) have ruled that the Saudis are behind pirate satellite station beoutQ, and have handed the Premier League a 123-page document to back up their claims.

It could deal a massive blow on PIF’s bid, and PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley – who is currently fronting the bid – is reportedly set to put the takeover aside for her £1.6 billion legal battle with Barclays.

Media tycoon Mauriss is yet to comment on his interest in buying Newcastle, and isn’t planning to do so as long as the period of exclusivity surrounding the Saudi bid remains in operation.