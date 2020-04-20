Newcastle United fans react as Faustino Asprilla says he would be happy to be the club’s striker trainer after takeover

Former Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla has revealed on Twitter that he would love to return to Saint James’ Park in a coaching capacity as the strikers’ trainer once the imminent takeover goes through.
Would be happy to be the striker trainer for the new owners of @NUFC pic.twitter.com/YkxFEEODLT
— Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 19, 2020
Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure as owner of the Magpies is nearing its end with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund set to get a £300 million takeover over the line, and a squad overhaul is expected once that is done.
Head coach Steve Bruce and his backroom staff could pave way for a new managerial team when the new owners come in, and Asprilla would love to be part of the new set-up.
The Colombian spent two years at Newcastle between 1996 and 1998, scoring nine goals in 48 Premier League appearances and nine goals in 11 European matches, with his hat-trick against Barcelona the most memorable.
While Asprilla wasn’t the most prolific of goalscorers, he was a quick, agile and skillful player known for his flair, creativity, power and pace.
He could also create chances and score spectacular goals, and Newcastle strikers could do with those qualities.
A lot of the Toons fans would love to see him return in a coaching capacity, and here is how some of them have reacted to his proposal on Twitter:
