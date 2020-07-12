Newcastle United fans react as families of human rights campaigners want takeover to be blocked

The Newcastle United takeover saga is approaching 100 days now, and the potential owners – Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and the Saudi Public Investment Fund – are still waiting for approval from the Premier League.

As we all know, two issues are sticking up as stumbling blocks for the takeover to go through – the issue of piracy and the problem related to human rights.


While Matt Slater of The Athletic has recently claimed that the human rights problem is not a bigger issue for the Premier league, the one involving piracy is a massive barrier for the takeover to get the green signal.

However, it seems, the families of human rights campaigners are not giving up as yet.

According to reports from The Independent, families of human rights campaigners held in Saudi jails have urged the Premier League chief executive Richard Masters by writing a letter with a personal plea to see that the takeover is not allowed to go ahead while their loved ones remain imprisoned.

The Premier League have nearly spent the past four months dissecting the controversial £300m takeover, which is led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The letter has details of the treatment of the victims, citing torture and threats of rape, saying it is “vital” the Premier League hear their stories before making a decision.

