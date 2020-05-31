Newcastle United fans react as FA threatens legal action against Saudi Arabia’s TV station for broadcast piracy

According to The Times, the Football Association has sent a letter to Saudi Arabia’s state-owned sports TV station KSA Sports and the government, threatening legal action against them for the illegal broadcast of FA Cup matches involving Newcastle United.

The FA says broadcasting the games without permission infringe their property rights even though the matches are old and from the Alan Shearer era, and The Times says it’s another concern for the Public Investment Fund in their bid to takeover the St. James’ Park club.

The letter was copied to the Premier League and Saudi’s acting minister of media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, one of the board members of the PIF.

FA’s lawyers will instigate legal proceedings against KSA Sports unless the station confirms that it will cease all infringements before June 2, and what happens next remains to be seen.

With the Kingdom’s PIF edging closer to completing a £300 million takeover of Newcastle, KSA deemed it fit to show games from the club’s glory days to its citizens, but that could now backfire.

The bid is already under threat after the World Trade Organization ruled that Saudi is behind beoutQ – a station that pirates the transmissions of Premier League matches belonging to beIN Sports.

PIF could fail the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test as piracy remains a criminal offence, and the F.A’s letter to Saudi has further incensed Newcastle fans.

