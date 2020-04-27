Newcastle United fans react as Eurosport France delivers the latest takeover update

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, there has been positive progress in recent hours concerning the takeover of Newcastle United, with the would-be owners still very much optimistic about getting the deal over the line.
Amnesty International and beIN Sports have opposed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s plans to buy Newcastle, but it does appear that the £300 million takeover will succeed.
While there were fears that the Directors’ and Owners’ test could prove to be a stumbling block, Eurosport France’s latest update provides a huge boost, and here is how some of the Magpies fans have reacted to it on Twitter:
Newcastle are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window, with the wealth of the new owners set to ensure that the club doesn’t feel the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The PIF is among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with a total estimated assets of $320 billion, and the Magpies have been tipped to spend up to £150 million this summer.