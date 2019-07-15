Newcastle United fans react as club confirms Joselu’s exit

Spanish striker Joselu has left Newcastle United for La Liga side Alaves, ending his two-year stay at the Tyneside club, the club have announced.
The Magpies paid Stoke City £5 million to secure the services of the 29-year-old, and despite scoring in his home league debut, he failed to impress in the long-run, notching just seven goals in 52 appearances.
Joselu featured in 18 games across all competitions last term, starting eight and scoring thrice.
The ex-Real Madrid B striker scored four times in 34 league games in his first season, and despite always giving his best, he is clearly far from a Premier League quality.
A lot of Newcastle fans seem pleased with Joselu’s exit, and here is how some of them reacted to the club’s official announcement on Twitter:
Whilst I appreciate his effort, this is the best news to come out the toon this summer.
Only good news I’ve heard from yous in a good while
Finally some fantastic news
Thanks for giving 100% for the club and the shirt while you’ve been here! Good luck @JoseluMato9 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q0UtwZ5Cta
Good Luck, no one can say you didn’t give your all! Best of luck at your new club!
At least we got one of the things we wanted in this window
Some good news at last
Best news we’ve had in all year
At last some good news
FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS!!!! #NUFC
Bye… You did your best.
The Spaniard’s exit means Dwight Gayle is the only recognized senior team striker left at the club, and new attacking additions are needed for next season.
Newcastle are the only Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer, and are also the only side without a permanent manager.