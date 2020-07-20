Newcastle United fans react as club confirm that FUN88 will remain as the primary partner

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Newcastle United have announced that official shirt sponsor FUN88 will remain as the club’s primary partner after a new long-term commercial agreement was reached.

The Asian brand offers sports betting, live casinos, slots and keno games in multiple languages and will continue to feature on the front of players’ shirts and training wear having done so since 2017.


Magpies fans think the deal extension means that the takeover is over, and many took to Twitter to react to the official update thus:

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is looking to seal a £300 million takeover of the St. James’ Park outfit alongside PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers.

However, the Premier League has taken almost 17 weeks running its Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and it remains to be seen when a verdict on the Newcastle takeover will be delivered.

Saudi further complicated matters by permanently banning beIN Sports from broadcasting in their kingdom, and there is no legal way to watch Premier League games over there right now.

Newcastle are preparing for the future and aren’t keen to keep waiting for the takeover before making necessary moves, and extending their working relationship with FUN88 could mean nothing when it comes to having a say on the success of the Saudi deal.