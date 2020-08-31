Newcastle United fans react as Allan Saint-Maximin watches the under-23s

Newcastle United under-23s returned to action this afternoon with a friendly against Hartlepool United as they prepare for the new season, and one first-team star has been pictured taking in the game.

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin was keen to see the budding talents within the Magpies youth ranks in action, and the fans love him for it, with some of them reacting thus on Twitter to the picture:





How can someone be more likeable — Ben (@Forbsey67) August 31, 2020

As if he couldn't he anymore loved 😍 — Alice (@Alicenufc9) August 31, 2020

Allan loves this club man — adam (@nufcadam_) August 31, 2020

What a guy — BlueBuzzy2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@sidthedog2) August 31, 2020

Top man — unknown name (@joselu_goat) August 31, 2020

i love that man — Lewis (@LewisRuss1) August 31, 2020

what a man — fin🇬🇧 (@finley_mcghie) August 31, 2020

Gotta love ASM – guy's class — Latest Footy (@Latest_Footy) August 31, 2020

He’s a class act that lad like. Not been here long but seems to have genuinely found a place in his heart for the club and fans. — Nathan Dillon (@NathanD11800319) August 31, 2020

The 23-year-old is widely loved by the Magpies fans having developed a relationship with them off and online, and his latest action will further endear him to them more.

Saint-Maximin ended last season with four goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions for Newcastle and will look forward to having more impact in the final third next term and going forward.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, but it remains to be seen if he will be leaving St. James’ Park anytime soon.